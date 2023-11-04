StockNews.com Upgrades Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $557.96.

NYSE LLY opened at $567.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

