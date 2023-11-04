Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Iteris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITI

Iteris Stock Up 2.8 %

Iteris stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,599,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iteris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iteris by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.