Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $10.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.75 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $453.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 9,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,828,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,506,973. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Nave bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 9,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,828,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,506,973. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 760,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,240. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

