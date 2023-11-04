Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.57. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.