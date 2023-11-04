CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

