Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Intel has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 105,021 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 22,827.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 45,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,061,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,700,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

