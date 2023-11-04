Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aquila European Renewables Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AERS opened at GBX 66.93 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.97. Aquila European Renewables has a 52-week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 91 ($1.11).
