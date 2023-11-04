Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

