Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

