Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 20th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

PEAK stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

