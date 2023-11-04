Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 20th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.
Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.2 %
PEAK stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
