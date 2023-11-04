Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Insider Activity

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.