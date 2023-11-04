Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 21st

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

HTBK stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HTBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

