Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 21st

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

CIVB opened at $15.07 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

