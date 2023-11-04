MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $415.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.3 %

MDB opened at $343.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,129,067. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

