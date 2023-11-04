Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 172,074 shares.The stock last traded at $38.56 and had previously closed at $38.01.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
