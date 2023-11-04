iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 316,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the previous session’s volume of 66,065 shares.The stock last traded at $104.32 and had previously closed at $102.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $913.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.