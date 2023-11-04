Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $130.39

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.39, but opened at $141.23. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $134.69, with a volume of 323,156 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

