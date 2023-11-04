Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.41

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$64.41 and last traded at C$65.97, with a volume of 227891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.21.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C$0.38. Magna International had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of C$14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 9.2432432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

