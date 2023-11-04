iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,667,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 911,122 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

