Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.20 on December 22nd

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $25.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $243.62 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 414.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

