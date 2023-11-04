NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.26

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 2446808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

