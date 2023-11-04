Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.71

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 994872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.