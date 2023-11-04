Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.79%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

