Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 29th

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

