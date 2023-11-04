Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

