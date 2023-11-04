InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

INMD opened at $21.48 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

