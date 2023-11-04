Josh D. Paul Sells 250 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

