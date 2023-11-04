Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $60,104.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $72,380.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

