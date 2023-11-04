Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.69.

ROK stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.19. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $240.30 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $350,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $213,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

