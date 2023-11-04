Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.