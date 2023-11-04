Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPTI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares in the company, valued at $55,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

