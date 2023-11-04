Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

