Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

