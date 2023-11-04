Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Scotiabank

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

