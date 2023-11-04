Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.37 billion.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,057,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

