American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $73,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American International Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $57,511,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

