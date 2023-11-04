Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

