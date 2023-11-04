Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.