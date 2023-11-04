BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-$2.95 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

BWXT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

