American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.
American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %
American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
