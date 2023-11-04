American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

