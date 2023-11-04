Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sempra by 14,619.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,337,000 after buying an additional 376,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

