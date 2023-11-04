Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE FLR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.16. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fluor by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

