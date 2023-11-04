Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,995.93 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $284,995.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

