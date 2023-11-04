Fei USD Hits One Day Volume of $231,506.50 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $231,506.50 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.03 or 1.00066809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97719632 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $261,312.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

