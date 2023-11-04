Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $98,077.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.03 or 1.00066809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00617429 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $96,979.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.