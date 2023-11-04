NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Roth Mkm

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $136.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 130.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,864 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

