Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PHAT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $495.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

