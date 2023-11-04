KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR Price Performance

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. KBR has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

