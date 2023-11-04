Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Roth Mkm

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.10.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. Universal Display has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

