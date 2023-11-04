John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $66,302.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

FOLD opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

